Manchester City are reportedly preparing to open contract talks with Rodri.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a tremendous year lifting multiple major trophies, both domestically and internationally, including this summer’s European Championship with Spain.

Following an excellent spell, the defensive midfielder, who continues to be one of the first names on Pep Guardiola’s team sheets, has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Real Madrid.

However, in line with his Ballon d’Or nomination, as well as his links to Los Blancos, Manchester City want to renew the midfielder’s deal.

Manchester City set to offer Rodri new contract

Although Rodri’s current deal is not due to expire until 2027, according to a recent report from TBR Football, the Cityzens are prepared to offer him a wage package comparable to the side’s top earner.

Picking up £220,000-per week (Spotrac), Rodri’s upcoming contract offer would see him almost double his salary to £400,000-per week.

Should the midfielder agree to the new terms, he would surpass Erling Haaland and become City’s joint-highest earner alongside Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne.

During his five years at the Etihad, Rodri has scored 26 goals and registered 30 assists in 257 games in all competitions.