Man City eyeing two Bayern Munich stars; one as possible Rodri replacement

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City are reportedly targeting two key signings next year.

The Cityzens enjoyed a quiet summer transfer window with Savinho and Ilkay Gundogan Pep Guardiola’s only two signings.

And although the defending champions’ summer business has gone under the radar, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the 2025 window could be very different for the Sky Blues.

The Spanish outlet claims City have included two Bayern Munich first-team players on their transfer shortlist — Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich with the latter in line to replace Rodri amid his links to Real Madrid.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: “There will need to be a conversation” – Arsenal ace’s future in the balance
Euro outfit submit offer to sign £120k-a-week Newcastle star, Magpies yet to respond
“The decision to move…” – Fabrizio Romano clears up contract situation of Arsenal and Tottenham target

Florentino Perez has made Rodri his top target next season and should the Ballon d’Or nominee agree a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Guardiola will need a world-class to come in and replace his number 16.

Real Madrid dream of signing Man City midfielder Rodri.

Kimmich will be a free agent at the end of the season and with his future at the Allianz already under threat following a summer of strong speculation, a free transfer to the Etihad would not be surprising.

The 29-year-old also has experience of playing with Guardiola. The pair worked together at Bayern where the versatile midfielder played 38 games under the Spaniard.

This isn’t the first time Musiala has been linked with a move to City. The 21-year-old emerged as a key target for Guardiola’s side earlier this year. However, despite being set to make an offer, the English champions have yet to make an approach for the Germany international.

More Stories Jamal Musiala Joshua Kimmich Rodri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.