Manchester City are reportedly targeting two key signings next year.

The Cityzens enjoyed a quiet summer transfer window with Savinho and Ilkay Gundogan Pep Guardiola’s only two signings.

And although the defending champions’ summer business has gone under the radar, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the 2025 window could be very different for the Sky Blues.

The Spanish outlet claims City have included two Bayern Munich first-team players on their transfer shortlist — Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich with the latter in line to replace Rodri amid his links to Real Madrid.

Florentino Perez has made Rodri his top target next season and should the Ballon d’Or nominee agree a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Guardiola will need a world-class to come in and replace his number 16.

Kimmich will be a free agent at the end of the season and with his future at the Allianz already under threat following a summer of strong speculation, a free transfer to the Etihad would not be surprising.

The 29-year-old also has experience of playing with Guardiola. The pair worked together at Bayern where the versatile midfielder played 38 games under the Spaniard.

This isn’t the first time Musiala has been linked with a move to City. The 21-year-old emerged as a key target for Guardiola’s side earlier this year. However, despite being set to make an offer, the English champions have yet to make an approach for the Germany international.