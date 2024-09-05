Manchester United believe they have another young midfield talent on their hands.

The Red Devils pushed Kobbie Mainoo to the forefront of their squad after the England international enjoyed a meteoric rise last season.

Contributing with some vital game-winning moments, including scoring during United’s 2-1 FA Cup win against Manchester City, Mainoo has quickly become one of the first names on Erik Ten Hag’s team sheet.

It isn’t just the 19-year-old academy graduate who is impressing though.

Toby Collyer set for Man United promotion

According to a recent report from GiveMeSport, Toby Collyer’s levels in training has forced Ten Hag to consider him as Casemiro’s eventual replacement.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an excellent pre-season tour in the United States and has subsequently played 78 competitive minutes this season including coming on as a substitute against Liverpool last weekend.

United’s young number 43, although still some way from being a regular starter, is set to play more minutes this campaign with Ten Hag adamant he has the potential to reach Mainoo’s level.

During his time with United’s under-21s, Collyer, who has up to four years left on his contract, directly contributed to one goal in 28 games in all competitions.