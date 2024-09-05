Erik Ten Hag set to hand 20-year-old more Man United minutes following impressive training sessions

Manchester United believe they have another young midfield talent on their hands.

The Red Devils pushed Kobbie Mainoo to the forefront of their squad after the England international enjoyed a meteoric rise last season.

Contributing with some vital game-winning moments, including scoring during United’s 2-1 FA Cup win against Manchester City, Mainoo has quickly become one of the first names on Erik Ten Hag’s team sheet.

It isn’t just the 19-year-old academy graduate who is impressing though.

Toby Collyer set for Man United promotion

According to a recent report from GiveMeSport, Toby Collyer’s levels in training has forced Ten Hag to consider him as Casemiro’s eventual replacement.

Toby Collyer impressed during Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the United States.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an excellent pre-season tour in the United States and has subsequently played 78 competitive minutes this season including coming on as a substitute against Liverpool last weekend.

United’s young number 43, although still some way from being a regular starter, is set to play more minutes this campaign with Ten Hag adamant he has the potential to reach Mainoo’s level.

During his time with United’s under-21s, Collyer, who has up to four years left on his contract, directly contributed to one goal in 28 games in all competitions.

