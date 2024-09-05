Former Man Utd and Chelsea star signs for new club after last playing in September 2023

Former Manchester United and Chelsea playmaker Juan Mata has joined Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers on a free transfer.

The Spaniard had been a free agent since leaving Vissel Kobe of Japan in January, departing with a 2023 league winners’ medal in hand despite only making one appearance for the club.

Now 36 years old, Mata has signed a one-year deal with the A-League side.

“I’m really excited to join the Western Sydney Wanderers, the only Australian team to ever win the Asian Champions League, and I cannot wait to arrive and train with the team to prepare for the season,” said Mata (via BBC Sport).

“I’m feeling grateful and excited for this new adventure, and looking forward to trying to win another championship in a different league.”

Mata brings an incredible football CV with him to Australia that includes 40 caps for Spain, with whom he won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

At club level, Mata won the FA Cup in 2012 and Europa League in 2013 with Chelsea, winning the club’s Player of the Year award in both of his full seasons with the club.

Mata joined Manchester United in 2014 and went on to win Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Cup titles — scoring against Crystal Palace in the 2016 final of the latter.

The attacking midfielder departed Old Trafford with 420 appearances under his belt in English football for Man Utd and Chelsea combined, scoring 84 goals and registering 96 assists.

Mata, formerly of Valencia, then joined Galatasaray in 2022 before his spell in Japan.