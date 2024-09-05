Report: Manchester United ready to proceed with plans for new £2 billion stadium

Manchester United are reportedly moving forward with their plans to build a new stadium, following significant changes initiated by the club’s new minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe, through his INEOS Sport company, has been actively reshaping operations behind the scenes since his acquisition of a minority stake in the club, and a new stadium has become a focal point of these plans.

Ratcliffe’s arrival has sparked a series of cost-cutting measures, which have reportedly left some staff members disgruntled.

In addition, there have been talks of INEOS potentially selling the naming rights of Old Trafford, the club’s iconic home for over a century, as part of a broader financial restructuring. This has stirred discussions about the future of the stadium.

Old Trafford beyond repair

While initial plans involved renovating Old Trafford, significant structural issues, including holes in the roof, have led to a reassessment. According to reports from The Mirror, it was concluded that Old Trafford is beyond repair, accelerating the decision to construct a new stadium altogether.

Plans for a new 100,000-seater stadium

The new stadium, which is expected to be a £2 billion project, will be built on an adjacent site. Architects Populous have been hired to design the state-of-the-art facility, which will have a seating capacity of 100,000, making it one of the largest stadiums in the world.

However, it is expected that a new stadium will take six to eight years to complete. During that time, the team will continue to play at Old Trafford, maintaining its status as the club’s home until the new venue is ready.

Ratcliffe envisions the new stadium as a “Wembley of the North,” a modern footballing hub that could become a symbol of Manchester United’s future ambitions.

An official confirmation of the plans is expected before the end of 2024, which would mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the club.

As these plans progress, Manchester United supporters eagerly await further details on the new stadium that will shape the club’s future for generations to come.