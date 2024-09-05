Chelsea star continues war of words with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has continued his war of words with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, suggesting the Norway international was a little overly sensitive to an incident that took place after Spain won Euro 2024.

Cucurella was part of the Spanish side that won the Euros, and he joined in with a chant fans had started for him, which included mocking Haaland in the lyrics.

The Man City striker didn’t seem to take too well to this, commenting that he was a bit puzzled to hear Cucurella singing about him when he spoke after the clubs’ meeting at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Haaland said that Cucurella had asked for his shirt off him the previous season, but then sang about him this summer, which he couldn’t understand, though the Chelsea left-back has now suggested his opponent simply misunderstood the context of the song a little.

Speaking to EFE, Cucurella commented that people take things too personally these days, in another little dig at Haaland that could perhaps keep this little feud going.

“A lot of attention was given to that and these things happen,” Cucurella said.

“I am very happy and I think that if someone has a song sung with his name it is because he is a top player or a world star, the name of a player who is not known would not be used.

“Everyone is happy because he scored and I am still just as happy to win the Euros. I would do it again, these things happen and that is all.

‘”n the end, in England they took it a little out of context and I don’t think he understood it either.

“He read what they said and took it a little personally. Nowadays people take things very personally.”

Cucurella’s chant about Haaland

The chant in full goes like this: “Cucu, Cucurella, he eats paella, Cucu, Cucurella he drinks Estrella, Haaland you’d better tremble as Cucurella is coming.”

This led to Haaland discussing it on Match of the Day recently, as quoted by the Metro: “It was an interesting song, that, from that guy (Cucurella).

“There’s not that much to say. I don’t really think about that. He can do what he wants.

“Last year he asked me for my jersey, and then he starts singing about me.”