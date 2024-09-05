Video: Scott McTominay scores huge goal for Scotland in comeback vs Poland

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has scored a huge goal for Scotland tonight to complete their comeback from 2-0 down to draw level at 2-2.

McTominay recently left Man Utd for a late summer transfer window move to Serie A giants Napoli, but he remains the same old reliable player for his country, as he’s shown again tonight.

Watch below as McTominay broke into the box in typical style to steer home a big goal for Scotland, giving them hope of a memorable win as we head towards the closing stages of tonight’s game…

??| GOAL: MCTOMINAY WITH THE EQUALISER!! Scotland 2-2 Poland pic.twitter.com/TJsso58FUZ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 5, 2024

Poland had led 2-0 and looked to be cruising in this Nations League tie, but now Scotland will be chasing a winner after McTominay’s tremendous impact.

The 27-year-old has often been a reliable goal-scorer from midfield, even if he’s never quite been a star performer for so much of his time at Old Trafford.

McTominay will now hope he can continue to fire in the goals after becoming a Napoli player, while this big international match tonight is also another chance for him to remind everyone what he’s capable of.

After watching how bad Casemiro was against Liverpool at the weekend, there must be a few United fans wondering if it was really the best decision to let McTominay go…