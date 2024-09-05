Manchester United transfer decision heavily criticised by Red Devils great

Manchester United have been heavily criticised for letting Scott McTominay leave for Napoli this summer, with former Red Devils star Teddy Sheringham making it clear he feels he was one of the few players he had anything positive to say about recently.

The Scotland international was a hard-working and reliable squad player at Old Trafford – someone the club could always rely on to make an impact when needed, whilst also being prepared to accept being in and out of the team and often having to wait on the bench for a chance to make an impact.

Man Utd ended up selling McTominay to Napoli this summer, with many top clubs cashing in on their homegrown players due to Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules, but it’s clear Sheringham feels it was a risky decision.

Sheringham, speaking at the launch of Ladbrokes’ “Gaffer of all Accas”, discussed Marcus Rashford’s recent poor form and a number of other topics, with McTominay coming up as someone he had a lot of time for.

McTominay transfer decision criticised by Manchester United legend

“The only player who I’d say can hold his head up for his effort in a United shirt over the past few months would be Scott McTominay… and he’s just gone to Napoli,” Sheringham said.

“He’s one of your players who runs and chases when things aren’t going well. He works things out, and he tries to put things right. There doesn’t look to be too many people out there trying to put things right; they’re all playing in their own little shells… ‘please don’t dig me out this week, it might be my turn…’

“That’s not how you play in a top football team. You’ve got to look after one another, you’ve got to help your teammates out, and hope they help you out when you falter. That’s how you grind games out sometimes. It’s not always pretty football; especially when you’re still working out how you’re going to play.”