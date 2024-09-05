Midfielder who left European giants this summer wants Man United move

Manchester United have started the new season in disastrous form after losing two out of their three games.

The Red Devils spent money this summer to strengthen their squad after a poor season in the Premier League and the Champions League last season.

They added new players in attack, midfield and defense, showing their ambition under the leadership of INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

They had been linked with a move for midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who became a free agent after leaving Juventus in June.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport via Metro, the 29-year-old French midfielder is keen on a move to Manchester United.

The central midfielder has wealth of experience having played at the top level of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

He is a regular in the French national team and after failing to get a move this summer, he wants to join Erik ten Hag’s team.

As per the report, the midfielder dreams of a move to the Red Devils.

The poor form of Casemiro shows that Man United need a new midfielder and the Brazilian is clearly past his best.

The introduction of new signing Manuel Ugarte is going to be interesting in terms of how he performs and solves the team’s midfield issues.

Man United have severe issues in their midfield

Defeats against Brighton and Liverpool have made it clear that the midfield position is Man United’s biggest issue at the moment.

Against high pressing teams who like to pass the ball around, ten Hag’s midfield struggles to perform and keep hold of the ball.

Rabiot can provide them that experience in the middle of the park and his presence could be beneficial for the young Kobbie Mainoo.

The French midfielder was part of the France national team at the Euro 2024 this summer and helped his country reach the semifinal of the competition.