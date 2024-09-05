Newcastle eye former PSG star on free transfer but face competition from Manchester United who hold an upper hand

According to TEAMtalk, former PSG and Juventus star Adrien Rabiot is attracting significant attention from Premier League clubs, with Manchester United and Newcastle United showing strong interest in the French midfielder.

Rabiot is currently a free agent after his contract with Juventus expired this summer, and he is considered one of the most sought-after free transfers on the market.

Galatasaray leading, but Rabiot prefers Premier League

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly leading the race for the 29-year-old, having already submitted an offer. However, Rabiot is keen on a move to the Premier League, which has led him to stall talks with the Turkish club.

Rabiot has made it clear that he desires to play in the Premier League, which puts Manchester United and Newcastle in a strong position to secure his signature. Both clubs are keen to bolster their midfield options and see Rabiot as a valuable addition.

Manchester United appear to have the upper hand in the race for Rabiot. According to recent reports, the French international is particularly interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Rabiot would be a great addition for both clubs

United’s recent defeats against Brighton and Liverpool have exposed their vulnerabilities in midfield, highlighting the need for reinforcements. Rabiot, with his experience at the highest level, could offer the stability and depth manager Erik ten Hag desperately needs.

Newcastle United are also looking to strengthen their midfield, particularly given their recent injury record, making him an ideal signing for the Magpies.

Rabiot brings a wealth of experience, having played at top European clubs and representing France at international tournaments.

His versatility, ability to control the midfield, and experience playing in high-pressure situations make him an attractive option for both Manchester United and Newcastle.

As a free agent, Rabiot represents an excellent opportunity for either club to strengthen their midfield without paying a transfer fee, and his decision could be a key factor in shaping the fortunes of the club he chooses to join.