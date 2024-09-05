Former Everton and Aston Villa chief Keith Wyness has claimed Amanda Staveley was ‘forced out’ of Newcastle United.

Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were very popular figures at St. James’ Park thanks to their investment which helped the club reach the 2022/23 EFL Cup final and qualify for the Champions League.

However, the pair sold their shares and made a sudden departure from the club over the summer.

Some outlets, including the Daily Mail, have claimed that Newcastle CEO Darren Eales felt suffocated due to Staveley and Ghodoussi being ‘too involved’.

Staveley forced out of Newcastle?

Former Everton and Aston Villa CEO Wyness has claimed that Staveley and Ghodoussi were ‘forced out’ of Newcastle, and that fans will now have a close eye on Eales given the pair’s popularity on Tyneside.

“This has been leaked and there are so many leaks coming out of the club after Amanda Staveley’s departure,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“It looks like she was basically forced out.

“The fans are watching Newcastle and Darren Eales closely because they greatly admired Amanda and how she acted in the first year or two.

“They didn’t do anything knee-jerk, they were very successful in handling that transition. Staveley did things in a considered way and I’ve applauded them.

“But now there seem to be leaks of dissatisfaction at the top.”