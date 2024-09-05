Newcastle United’s transfer business in the summer transfer window was underwhelming.

The Magpies missed out on some of their biggest transfer targets, despite adding depth to their defense and the goalkeeping department.

Eddie Howe’s team suffered an injury crisis last season and the depth of their squad was questioned after they lost their form and finished seventh in the league.

Their failure to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga is something that has deeply hurt the Newcastle United faithful.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle remain interested in Elanga, after they failed with a deadline day move for the former Manchester United player.

The winger has been mentioned in the report as the Toon Army’s top transfer target and Howe’s management will try to sign him again next year.

Elanga will remain at Nottingham Forest until at least January and it remains to be seen when the Magpies will make another move for him.

The right-wing position has been a huge cause of concern for Howe and Newcastle and they are ready to replace Miguel Almiron.

Forest reject Newcastle’s approach for the pacey winger, who is a popular figure in their dressing room and a key member of their squad.

Elanga has four years remaining on his current deal at the City Ground, which puts Forest in a strong position to keep hold of their player.

Newcastle’s widely reported interest in Guehi and Elanga failed to materialise in a move for either player.

Newcastle United faced financial difficulties this summer

The Magpies were more concerned this summer about their financial situation, which lead to them selling both Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

With that out of the equation now, they are ready to step into the market to strengthen their squad and Elanga is someone who can provide them pace and width in their attack.

Currently, their left-wing and the central attacking position is sorted with the presence of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak respectively.

Their next target is to add a new right-winger in the team to complete their attacking front three.