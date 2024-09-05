Noni Madueke has heaped praise upon Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer and says it’s ‘easy’ to play alongside someone of his quality.

Madeueke endured a mixed first 18 months at Stamford Bridge but has started this season in fine form, netting four goals in four appearances across all competitions — including scoring a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 6-2 win over Wolves.

The former PSV forward has been rewarded for his great start with a call-up to the senior England team for upcoming Nations League matches against Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Madueke hails Chelsea teammate Palmer

Madueke should have linked up with Palmer on international duty, but the latter has been forced to withdraw for fitness reasons.

However, the two will share the pitch again after the break, when Chelsea return with a trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Palmer needed no such bedding-in period at Stamford Bridge, notching an incredible 25 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, while also scoring in England’s 2-1 Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

The duo will now look to wreak havoc on Premier League defences throughout this season as Chelsea look to return as a force at the top of the table.

Madueke is loving thriving alongside his former England U21 teammate and hopes to do so for years to come.

“We’ve been playing with each other for eight years now I think in the exact same positions we’re playing in now,” Madueke told talkSPORT of his connection with Palmer.

“So it’s great he’s my teammate and we’ve got a good relationship off the pitch as well, but on the pitch, we know each other’s games.

“It’s easy to play with someone like that because he knows what you like to do, and I know what he likes to do.

“We have a good chemistry and long may it continue.”