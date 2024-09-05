“New structure” behind Chelsea transfer decision that will have left fans disappointed

Chelsea’s ‘new structure’ is part of the reason they didn’t want to pay over the odds for the transfer of Victor Osimhen this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for this piece in the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that he doesn’t feel it’s on him to say whether or not the Blues should have been willing to spend more to get the Osimhen deal over the line.

Instead, the transfer expert suggests Chelsea are clearly sticking rigidly to a new structure that they have in place, so one imagines this is bound to divide fans of the west London giants.

While in some ways it’s admirable for Chelsea to try to stick to a more long-term approach without spending a fortune on big-name stars like they used to, there’s perhaps also a time and a place to show more ambition and bring in a genuine star name that can help deliver trophies.

Osimhen surely falls into that category, but he’s ended up making a surprise move on loan to Galatasaray instead.

Osimhen transfer: Chelsea stuck to new structure, says Romano

“There might be some understandable disappointment that Chelsea couldn’t sign Victor Osimhen, but I’m not one to tell Chelsea what should they pay for players, including Osimhen,” Romano told the Daily Briefing.

“It was always going to be difficult to sign Osimhen as he had an expensive salary and Chelsea have new structure in place now. In general, I think it was a very good window also for Chelsea and my favourite signing for the long term is absolutely Estevao Willian, a super talent.”

CFC fans will surely have been craving a signing like Osimhen to give them a world class option to lead their attack, but it wasn’t to be on this occasion, even if one imagines it’s surely a story to keep an eye on for the future.