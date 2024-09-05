Newcastle United refuse to rule out key figure leaving club

Newcastle United will not stand in Eddie Howe’s way if the English FA come knocking.

The 46-year-old took charge of the Magpies at the end of 2021 and has enjoyed a solid three years in the northeast.

Not only did the former Bournemouth boss guide the Magpies back to the Champions League, but he has overseen a major transition following PIF’s ownership.

And after averaging 1.73 points per game, the Amersham-born tactician continues to see his stock rise.

Linked with replacing Gareth Southgate as England’s head coach, Howe is among the FA’s managerial shortlist to take charge of the Three Lions.

Although Howe has yet to be offered the England job, there is speculation the Newcastle boss could succeed interim boss Lee Carlsey after the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Paul Mitchell admits Eddie Howe could take England job

And breaking his silence on the possibility of the Magpies losing Howe, sporting director Paul Mitchell, who replaced Dan Ashworth earlier this year, admitted the interest shown in the side’s manager is testament to how well he’s done at St. James’ Park.

“We want Eddie Howe as our head coach for as long as we can. But we also recognise we are on a journey, and we also recognise his quality and his potential as well,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I’ve never been a guy scared of interest in any of our staff members, especially our head coach, and especially from a level of organisation that the FA is.

“The way I look at interest is that it’s proof that someone’s doing a really great job. It’s a recognition of the two-and-a-half years he’s had here and the job he did at Bournemouth. It’s a fair recognition.”

England’s upcoming Nations League fixtures are against Ireland (7 Sept) and Finland (10 Sept). Newcastle’s first Premier League game back after the international break is an away tie against Wolves (15 Sept).

After winning two and drawing one of their opening three games, the Geordies sit fifth in the league table.