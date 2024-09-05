Peter Crouch has named Pedro Neto third among his top signings of the summer, behind new arrivals at West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues were among the Premier League’s busiest clubs, bringing in the likes of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jadon Sancho.

Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Raheem Sterling and Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, were among a raft of players to leave Stamford Bridge.

Neto was the most expensive arrival of the summer, costing the Blues an initial £54m from Wolves (per Sky Sports).

And the Portugal international was named third on Crouch’s list of top summer Premier League transfers.

“Pedro Neto from Wolves to Chelsea, I think he’s a top player,” Crouch said when asked to name his top three summer signings on the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

“I think many in Europe would have signed him and Chelsea have got a top one there along with many others, but I think he’s a top signing.”

Crouch ranks West Ham and Tottenham transfers above Neto

Crouch then went on to list West Ham’s capture of centre-back Max Kilman — who left Wolves alongside Neto — and Dominic Solanke to Tottenham as his top two deals of the summer.

“Number two, I think Max Kilman at West Ham is a top signing. Very solid, I think he’s shown in the first few games that he brings the ball out, retains the ball really well, top player,” former Tottenham, Liverpool and England striker Crouch continued.

On Solanke, he added: “And I think Dominic Solanke at Tottenham, only because I don’t think they replaced Harry Kane since he left as the focal point.

“I think they’ve got enough ability in and around it but a No.9 at Spurs, once he gets over his injury, I think he’ll score and do the business.”