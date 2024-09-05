“Embarrassing situation” – National team boss comments on Man Utd transfer target still not agreeing move

France manager Didier Deschamps has slammed the embarrassing situation that Adrien Rabiot finds himself in after leaving Juventus at the end of his contract this summer and being linked with Manchester United and other clubs.

Rabiot is one of the most high-profile free agents on the market at the moment, and it’s quite surprising that he still hasn’t found himself a new club, with Deschamps clearly not too impressed with the situation after leaving him out of latest French national squad.

According to a recent report from Transferwatch.nl, there is some interest in Rabiot from Man Utd, who could surely do well to snap up the 29-year-old as an upgrade on the ageing and out-of-form Casemiro.

Still, nothing has happened yet and Deschamps seems keen for this to be resolved, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X…

??? Deschamps: “Adrien Rabiot has a somewhat embarrassing situation. His contract was expiring and he was solicited by several teams… but now he’s without a team and doesn’t train in a group”. “I hope he can quickly choose a club that can then bring him back to us”. pic.twitter.com/XI2FXiivG9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2024

Rabiot surely won’t be a free agent for too much longer, but it will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks ahead, and one imagines there’ll be some United fans hoping their club can take advantage.

Rabiot transfer surely needed at Manchester United

MUFC have a shortage of quality in that area of the pitch, with Casemiro looking really poor in the defeat against Liverpool at the weekend, while Sofyan Amrabat didn’t end up staying after last season’s loan spell at Old Trafford, and Scott McTominay sealed a late summer move to Napoli.

That surely leaves room for a free agent of Rabiot’s quality to come in, but it remains to be seen if he’s really the profile of player the club are looking for now after the revamping at board level earlier this summer.

One imagines United might now focus on younger players, as we saw with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro in particular, with Rabiot not as likely to be the kind of long-term option that can be a key player for both the present and future.