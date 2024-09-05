Manchester United legend criticises Red Devils misfit who “doesn’t have an actual position”

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has singled out Marcus Rashford for criticism as it still looks like he hasn’t figured out his best position.

Rashford looked an explosive young talent when he first burst onto the scene as a teenager back in the 2015/16 season, but he’s not been the most consistent performer since then, often following up one really good season with a fairly mediocre campaign after that.

Still, the England international is now old enough and experienced enough that he should really be delivering what we all know he’s capable of on a more regular basis, and it’s fair to say Sheringham is not too impressed with what we’re seeing from him at the moment.

Sheringham, speaking at the launch of Ladbrokes’ “Gaffer of all Accas”, expressed his concern about Rashford’s role in the team, as he’s not really a winger or a striker, which can lead to some confusion about what he’s meant to be doing on the pitch.

Rashford’s best position still not clear, says Man United legend

“I still don’t know what Marcus Rashford’s best position is. That’s the problem, I think,” the former United treble winner said.

“You know, for me he’s not a left-winger because he doesn’t feed the centre-forward enough, even though he did put a couple of quality balls in towards the end of the game against Liverpool. So, he’s not a left-winger, he’s not a centre-forward, he’s not a number 10, he’s not a right-winger… he’s a forward player who can score goals, and who has talent, so you have to find a place for him.

“But it’s very hard to build a team around him when he doesn’t have an actual position. You’re fitting him in, to score a goal off the cuff, and that’s very hard to build teams around.

“He’s having a tough time, no doubt about it. He hasn’t got leaders out there helping him; he’s having a tough time and the rest of the players are just saying get on with it. You need players that are going to rally around you. You know, you change your own performances with hard work, with graft, and you work your way into the game by showing people that you really care.

“But he does it in fits and starts; I think he needs more of it. He needs to show more passion in how he’s playing, to prove to the Old Trafford faithful that he really wants to be playing for United.”