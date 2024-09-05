Euro giants identify three marqee targets including Liverpool fan favourite

Real Madrid are gearing up for a blockbuster transfer window in 2025 and they have identified Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as a potential target.

The Liverpool defender’s contract expires next summer and Real Madrid are hoping to sign him on a free transfer. According to a report from Fichajes, Real Madrid are determined to get the deal done and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to snub a new deal at Liverpool.

Los Blancos are keen on Alphonso Davies and Rodri as well.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best players at the club and his departure would be a massive blow for Liverpool. They must do everything in their power to hold onto their Academy graduate for as long as possible.

The 25-year-old is not just a top-class performer for them, but he is also one of the leaders of the dressing room and he is expected to captain the club in the coming seasons. The England international is more than just a defender and his playmaking ability adds a new dimension to the Liverpool attack. Liverpool need to act quickly if they want to keep him at the club for the long term.

Trent Alexander-Arnold might fancy Real Madrid move

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking for the ideal long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and the England international certainly fits the profile. He could sort out their full-back department for the foreseeable future. The 25-year-old could be attracted to the idea of playing for the biggest club in the world as well. Real Madrid have a proven track of winning major trophies and any player would be tempted to join them. They have the financial resources to offer him a bumper contract as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.