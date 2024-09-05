Romano: England international has “many clubs” following him after impressive club showing

Being called up by your national team is one of the highest honours that a player can have, and Lille’s Angel Gomes has seen his hard work finally pay off in that regard.

With Lee Carsley now in charge of the Three Lions, there’s been a clear shift in terms of the types of players brought into the England set-up.

Carsley has experience at all levels of the game of course, and can perhaps be a little broader than his predecessors, including Gareth Southgate, when casting the net.

England’s Angel Gomes being monitored

It isn’t clear at this stage whether former Man United ace, Gomes, will be handed a first cap against either the Republic of Ireland or Finland, however, the fact he’s been noticed by the coach will surely give the player a boost.

There’s a possibility that a move back to the Premier League could be a by product of his good form too.

“Many clubs are following and scouting Angel Gomes, but in this moment there’s nothing concrete or specific to report,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“Any ‘interest’ mentioned now would be guesswork and as you know guys, I don’t work in this way.

“It’s just normal monitoring of a very good player, who has just made the England squad after impressing at Lille.

“England coach, Lee Carsley, has clearly seen something that he likes, and with fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland coming up in the next few days, it does offer Gomes the perfect opportunity to be able to show how much he’s improved of late.

“At 24, the former Manchester United player looks to be on the verge of a special moment in his career.”

What Gomes’ call-up also does is give hope to any other players that might’ve been on the fringes of the senior squad before without ever actually making it over the threshold so to speak.

Those players in the squad who also believed they were shoo-ins might also now be looking over their shoulders and realising that under Lee Carsley there’ll be genuine competition for places and no coasting – which can only benefit English football.