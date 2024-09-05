Cristiano Ronaldo 900: Real Madrid and another of his former clubs pay tribute, but not Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the incredible milestone of 900 goals in his professional career tonight as he netted in Portugal’s win over Croatia in the Nations League.

The 39-year-old is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time, and he just continues to cement his legendary status with these remarkable records and achievements.

Ronaldo was already guaranteed to go down as one of the all-time greats of the game, but to reach 900 goals is something pretty spectacular, and so it’s not too surprising to see two of his former clubs, Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon, pay tribute on social media this evening…

Another historic feat: 900 goals in the professional career of one of the biggest legends in the history of Real Madrid and world football. Congratulations, dear and admired @Cristiano! Real Madrid and the club’s fans are always proud of you. — Real Madrid C.F. ???? (@realmadriden) September 5, 2024

CR 9??0??0?? GOALS ? Here is where it all started ? pic.twitter.com/DUPePvG1Qb — Sporting CP English (@SportingCP_en) September 5, 2024

Ronaldo is yet to receive congratulations, however, from Manchester United on any of their social media accounts at the time of writing, though of course this could change.

Still, it’s also well known that the Portugal international endured a difficult end to his second spell at Old Trafford, having his contract terminated after publicly criticising Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.

It may be that there’s still a bit of bad blood there, but most likely we’ll see some kind of tribute at some point very soon, or that would really be quite the snub for one of United’s best ever players.

Ronaldo’s current club Al Nassr have of course also posted about Ronaldo’s latest triumph…

Another of Ronaldo’s old clubs, Juventus, have also not yet posted anything acknowledging Ronaldo’s 900 goal landmark.