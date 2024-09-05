Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s emotional reaction after scoring 900th goal of his remarkable career

Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored for Portugal tonight to celebrate an incredible 900th goal of his professional footballing career.

The 39-year-old truly remains one of the finest forwards in world football, despite approaching his 40th birthday, and he just can’t stop breaking records and making history.

Watch below for his latest goal as he showed all his typical quality, intelligence, and movement to get into the box and fire home from close range, making it 2-0 to Portugal against Croatia…

??| GOAL: RONALDO DOUBLES THE LEAD!!! Portugal 2-0 Croatia pic.twitter.com/TFC8mpR3VC — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 5, 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports

? GOAL | Portugal 2-0 Croatia | Ronaldo RONALDO DOUBLES THE LEAD !!!!!! 900 CAREER GOAL FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO Follow @SimplyGoal for more Goals??? pic.twitter.com/o0hEUGWCjf — SimplyGoal (@SimplyGoal) September 5, 2024

Pictures from ViaPlay

Ronaldo may no longer be playing at the highest level in Europe at club level, having been at Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr since leaving Manchester United, but he’s still going strong for his country and is showing he has what it takes to be decisive in big games like this against top opponents.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus man was clearly emotional after this latest record, as he covered his face in his hands as he got down on his knees near the corner flag.

900 goals really is extraordinary, and Ronaldo will no doubt add a few more before he eventually hangs up his boots.