Sadio Mane a major reason behind Mo Salah’s reluctance to join Saudi Pro League

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been a prime target for the Saudi Pro League, with the Middle Eastern competition making a massive £150 million bid for him last summer.

While Liverpool rejected the offer, it is anticipated that Saudi clubs will return with another approach at the end of the season, aiming to secure Salah on a free transfer. However, reports suggest that Salah himself is not keen on a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to Liverpool Echo correspondent Paul Gorst, there are multiple factors behind the Egyptian’s reluctance to leave Anfield.

One of the main reasons cited for Salah’s hesitation is the declining reputation of his former Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mane, who moved to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Since making the switch, Mane’s reputation in football has diminished, which has made Salah cautious about following a similar path.

Another significant factor keeping Salah at Liverpool is his family’s strong connection to the city. His daughter, Makka, is reportedly well-settled in Liverpool, making it difficult for the forward to consider uprooting his life for a move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool need to sort Salah’s contract situation

With Salah reportedly eager to remain at the club, it is now up to Liverpool to offer a contract extension that convinces him to stay.

Despite being 32 years old, the Egyptian winger continues to deliver top performances and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Salah’s fitness and consistency make him a valuable asset for Liverpool, and he could remain at the top level for several more years.