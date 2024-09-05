“I can confirm…” – Fabrizio Romano provides positive Liverpool transfer update

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a positive update on Mohamed Salah’s situation at Liverpool, playing down talk of the Egypt international definitely leaving Anfield at the end of his current contract.

Salah’s future is sure to be a top priority for Liverpool’s hierarchy to sort out as soon as possible, with the Reds at risk of losing the Egypt international on a free transfer in less than a year’s time.

Sources have told CaughtOffside about interest from Saudi Arabia, with some growing confidence that they’ll be able to sign Salah, but Romano insists Liverpool still plan to talk to the player at some point in the coming days, weeks or months about the possibility of signing a new contract.

See below for details on Romano’s YouTube channel, with the Italian reporter perhaps calming the LFC nerves a little with his latest update…

Romano says that even though it’s a possibility for Salah to leave Liverpool next summer, it’s not guaranteed, so Reds fans will just have to hope their club can do something to reach an agreement with the 32-year-old as soon as possible.

Salah has been a world class performer for Liverpool down the years and would be very difficult to replace if he did leave, as he remains one of the very finest attacking players in the world, despite his age.

Salah transfer not the only worry for Liverpool

Liverpool also have the rather worrying situation of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also both being free agents next summer, so one imagines the Merseyside giants will be very busy in the next few months trying to sort this all out.

Losing one of these players could be something the club could recover from, but all three leaving on free transfers would surely do huge amounts of damage to Arne Slot’s project, which has got off to a promising start so far.