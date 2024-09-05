Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains risky Arsenal transfer decision from this summer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has explained why Arsenal decided not to sign a new striker this summer after missing out on Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko was notably a target for the Gunners and other top clubs early on in the summer, but he ended up committing his future to RB Leipzig instead, signing a new contract with the Bundesliga giants.

One imagines Sesko will be one to watch again next summer, with Arsenal and others perhaps likely to look at the Slovenia international again, while Chelsea have also been named as suitors who are expected to scout him this season, as per Simon Phillips on Substack.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via the Daily Briefing, Romano made it clear that Arsenal don’t make signings for the sake of it, which is why they didn’t rush into buying a different striker once it became clear they wouldn’t be able to get Sesko.

Sesko transfer: Why Arsenal didn’t sign an alternative

“I think Arsenal had a very good window. Signing David Raya on a permanent deal, Raheem Sterling was a good last minute opportunity, Riccardo Calafiori a fantastic signing. Mikel Merino also a very good addition, strongly wanted by Arteta,” Romano said.

“Arsenal don’t sign players for the sake of it and this is why they didn’t sign a striker after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, who decided early on in the summer to sign a new contract with RB Leipzig.”

AFC already have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as options up front, so perhaps this will end up being a wise move by the north London giants, who can probably afford to try again for at least one more season with their current attacking players before committing to spending big money on a top talent like Sesko or someone similar.

Havertz in particular is in superb form for Mikel Arteta’s side at the moment, so it’s hard to imagine Sesko would necessarily be in the team ahead of him, though Jesus’ form and recent fitness record is perhaps a bit of a worry as it remains to be seen how much he’ll really be able to contribute over the course of the season.