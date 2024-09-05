Six Leeds players who could leave the club in 2025

Leeds United have started the season in fine form, with two wins and two draws from the first four matches this season.

In a summer in which they lost a number of key players, their start to the new season has been fantastic.

The Whites are currently in fourth position in the Championship standings and manager Daniel Farke will be satisfied with his players and how they are performing.

With the transfer window now closed, the players are in the manager’s plans until at least January, when the transfer window opens again.

Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter are the most prominent names to leave Elland Road this summer.

However, more players could follow them out of the club next year.

According to Leeds Live, six players are facing an uncertain future at the club and they could be heading out of the exit door in 2025.

The report has named Max Wober, Joe Gelhardt, Patrick Bamford, Sonny Perkins, Junior Firpo and Sam Byram as the players who could leave Farke’s team next year.

Their futures depend on how they perform this season and what the manager’s plans are.

The financial situation of the club could also be responsible sometimes for player sales, as seen this summer.

If Leeds can win promotion to the Premier League with the current crop of players, Farke would show faith in the them for the future but it could all change if they miss out on making it to the top flight of England again.