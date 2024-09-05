“In my opinion” – Troy Deeney names striker who would be better for Spurs than Solanke

Tottenham finally replaced Harry Kane this summer after signing striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

The Lilywhites made some key additions to their squad this summer and along with Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyeok Yang, Solanke was added to the team as they aim to solve their goal scoring issues.

The English striker joined the north Londoners in a club record move this summer and he is expected to push Tottenham’s challenge for a top four place in the Premier League.

The stiker is yet to score for Spurs so far this season and his start to life at the Tottenham Stadium has already been affected by an injury.

However, Ange Postecoglou has high hopes from the attacker but that cannot be said about former Watford striker and football pundit Troy Deeney.

According to Deeney, Tottenham should have targeted a move for Ivan Toney instead of Solanke.

He feels Toney, who has now joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, would have scored more goals at Spurs than Solanke.

Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, Deeney expressed his opinion about Toney and Solanke.

“Ivan Toney was available, let’s use him as a case in point. Would he add value to Chelsea? Yes, he would score more than Nicolas Jackson. In my opinion he would score more than Solanke at Spurs. Everyone is looking for that mobile, running striker, the goalscoring comes like fifth in the list of attributes,” Deeney said.

It is a surprising claim from Deeney, considering how prolific Solanke was last season for Bournemouth.

Dominic Solanke can shine at Spurs this season

He scored 19 Premier League goals in a team with no great, creative players and still performed well.

It remains to be seen how Solanke will fit in Postecoglou’s style and how his teammates can get the better out of him.

Toney has started a new journey in the Middle East, far away from the competitiveness of the Premier League.

Son Heung-min played last season as the central attacker for Spurs and scored 17 goals. There is no reason why Solanke cannot do the same for the north Londoners.