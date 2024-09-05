Video: Absolute scenes as San Marino win a competitive game for the first time ever

You might not know much about San Marino as a football team or a country at all, but you’re bound to know that they’re not very good.

In fact, they’re currently ranked 210th by FIFA, officially making them the worst team in the world, but they have at least just won a game, beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in their Nations League clash on Thursday night.

Watch below for the celebrations afterwards as San Marino won for just the second time in their entire history, and the first time in a competitive game…yes you’re reading that right!

?? SAN MARINO WIN A GAME FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20+ YEARS & A COMPETITIVE MATCH FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!!! History is made as the worst team in the FIFA rankings (210th) finally end the longest winless run in international football history (140 games dating back to April 2004)!!! pic.twitter.com/xbB3M2WQUE — The Sweeper (@SweeperPod) September 5, 2024

San Marino’s last win was 20 years ago, and also came against Liechtenstein, though on that occasion it was a friendly, and they haven’t even managed that many draws – just ten in their entire history.

What a moment this is for San Marino and their long-suffering fans, though it’s a bit of an embarrassment for Liechtenstein.

You really have to be having an off-day if you can’t beat San Marino, as most teams can expect the goals to flow in these meetings, with England notably beating them 10-0 a few years ago, while they’ve also suffered 9-0 defeats to Belgium and Russia in recent years.