Video: New Liverpool signing Federico Chiesa with a brilliant finish in training

Liverpool summer signing Federico Chiesa showed his quality in training with a lovely finish. 

The clip shared by the official Liverpool account on X, showed him showcase his class with a stunning curling effort straight into the top right corner during a training session with the U21s.

The Reds signed him in the final days of the summer window for just around £13m in what is being considered a steal of a deal.

He did not feature in the game against Manchester United last Sunday, but he watched his new side dismantle their arch rivals 3-0 at their home ground.

Liverpool fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the Italian in action, with his debut expected to be after the international break.

 

