West Ham could soon confirm singing of experienced defender on a free

West Ham United are currently assessing free agent John Egan, who recently parted ways with Sheffield United following the expiration of his contract.

The 31-year-old centre-back has been training with the Hammers and featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly match against Dagenham and Redbridge during the international break as part of his fitness evaluation.

The update was shared by Claret and Hugh reporter Sean Whetstone on X, where he wrote:

“Confirmed that centre back free agent John Egan is currently playing for a West Ham team today in a behind closed doors friendly against Dagenham and Redbridge to prove his fitness before a potential signing as a Hammer”

Egan’s time at Sheffield United

Egan played a pivotal role in Sheffield United’s rise to the Premier League during his debut season and earned a four-year contract extension in 2020.

His time with the Blades spanned five years, where he became a key figure in the squad. However, his last season was severely impacted by a foot injury, restricting him to just six Premier League appearances and sidelining him for nearly nine months.

West Ham have been in need of defensive reinforcements, and Egan’s availability on a free transfer presents an intriguing opportunity for the club.

Julen Lopetegui’s side, which might have hoped to strengthen their backline before the transfer window closed, are now giving the experienced Irish international the chance to prove his fitness.

If Egan impresses during his trial period, the Hammers could secure an experienced defender to bolster their squad for the season ahead.