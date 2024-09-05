Exclusive: West Ham face Premier League competition to sign former Liverpool ace

It’s been quite the time to be a fan of West Ham United, with technical director, Tim Steidten, going above and beyond in the transfer market this summer.

Though it may take some time for the nine new signings that the German has managed to bring in for new first-team coach, Julen Lopetegui, to gel, it heralds a new era in East London.

The club had seen relative success under previous managerial incumbent David Moyes, and three European qualifications on the bounce for the first time in the club’s entire history, as well as their first major trophy in over 40 years certainly can’t be sniffed at.

West Ham will have to battle to land Joel Matip

However, the football had become stale and predictable, and if there’s one thing that the East Londoners enjoy, it’s when their team play good football – something that was missing far too often in the latter stages of Moyes’ tenure.

There could still be more new faces arriving at the London Stadium too, with CaughtOffside sources noting that the Irons are interested in former Liverpool stalwart, Joel Matip.

The 33-year-old defender is a free agent after leaving the Reds, and it’s understood that the Hammers have already made Matip the offer of a two-year contract.

They’ll face a challenge to land him and make it a perfect 10 signings this summer, however.

Sources also advance that all of Leicester City, Fulham and Bournemouth have also made their interest known, and as of this moment, the player has yet to make a final decision regarding his future.

That would suggest that he isn’t completely convinced by West Ham’s proposal, and with time on his side, he can afford to be picky as to where he wants to continue his football career.