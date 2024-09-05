West Ham United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign John Egan on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old central defender is currently a free agent after his contract expired with Sheffield United. The 31-year-old could prove to be a useful squad player for the Hammers and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

According to club insider ExWHUEmployee, an agreement is close with the free agent and West Ham are hoping to wrap up the move quickly. The Hammers need more quality and depth in the side if they want to push for European qualification and do well in the domestic competitions as well.

Egan could prove to be a handy option for them during rotation and injuries. The 31-year-old will add defensive cover and experience to the side. West Ham have improved defensively this season with the additions of Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo. The arrival of another experienced central defender will only help them improve further.

John Egan will fancy West Ham switch

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join an ambitious club like West Ham will be quite attractive for the Republic of Ireland international. It will be a major opportunity for him to showcase his qualities in the English top flight, and the player will certainly be keen on making his mark at the London club.

West Ham have brought in top quality players over the summer transfer window and they will be expected to perform at a high-level this season. They have appointed a quality manager in Julen Lopetegui as well.

Egan will certainly hope to establish himself as an important player for the club and it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running. Signing him on a free transfer represents an excellent bit of business, and he could prove to be a bargain addition for the Hammers.