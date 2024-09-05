27-year-old winger offered to Tottenham on a free transfer

Tottenham have been offered the opportunity, along with Premier League rivals Manchester United, to sign free agent midfielder Yusuf Yazici, according to Football Insider.

The player left French club Lille in July and he is currently a free agent, attracting interest from some of the biggest Premier League clubs.

The Turkish international was impressive for Lille last season as he scored 12 goals and provided four assists for them.

Galatasaray are believed to be leading the race to sign Yaczici, as per the report. However, the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also monitoring the player.

After the closure of the Premier League transfer window, clubs are looking to find solutions in the free agent market to address the issues in their squad.

It is surprising that Yazici has failed to find a new club this summer after his impressive performances last season.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for him but if Tottenham and Man United step up their efforts to sign him, other clubs could find it difficult to win the race against them.

The player’s ability to score from the midfield can be a valuable asset to whoever signs him.

Both Man United and Tottenham have lost midfielders during the summer transfer window.

McTominay and Donny van de Beek have left the Reds Devils while Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg departed the Tottenham Stadium this summer.

27-year-old Yazici, who has 45 caps for Turkey, can bring experience and goal scoring ability and there is no surprise in the demand to sign him.