27-year-old winger offered to West Ham on a free transfer alongside Egan

Even after the closure of the transfer window, West Ham United’s transfer business has still not finished.

The Hammers are looking at the free agent market to make more signings to strengthen Julen Lopetegui’s squad this summer.

The position they are particularly keen to bolster is the central defensive position.

Despite signing Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo this summer and having Konstantinos Mavropanos at the club, Lopetegui wants to add more options at the back after losing Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma.

Joel Matip and John Egan are the two players they are targeting, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

West Ham United are exploring the free agent market to bring in a central defender. Joel Matip & John Egan are two players they are looking at and talks are ongoing with their representatives as per @ExWHUEmployee. Kurt Zouma & Nayef Aguerd left the club on loan last week. #WHUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) September 2, 2024

Another player that the Hammers could sign is Turkish international Yusuf Yazici, according to HITC.

The player has been offered to the east Londoners amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

The midfielder is a free agent after leaving Lille this summer and his availability has alerted a number of clubs.

He is known as a goal scoring midfielder and someone who could be a crucial member of the West Ham United squad.

Last season, he scored 12 goals and provided four assists for the French club.

Yazici, who has been capped 45-times by Turkey, represented his country at Euro 2024 this summer.