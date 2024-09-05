Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has now opened up on his future.

The 27-year-old Belgian international midfielder has revealed that he could return to his former club Anderlecht in the near future. The midfielder spent his formative years at the Belgian club and they hold a special place in his heart.

They nurtured him into the player he is today and the midfielder has now revealed that the door to a potential return remains open.

He said (h/t TBR Football): “For me, the door to Anderlecht is always open, but I also have to look at my career. First, there are other things.”

The 27-year-old midfielder is a key player for Aston Villa and they will not want to lose him any time soon. He is at the peak of his powers and losing him would be a major blow for the West Midlands club.

Aston Villa have put together an exciting squad and they are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season. They have a top-class manager at their disposal as well, and the West Midlands club will hope that Tielemans is attracted to the idea of staying at Villa Park for the long term.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old midfielder will look to push for trophies with them and compete at a high level consistently. Aston Villa have shown great improvement under Unai Emery and the Spanish manager will look to guide them to trophies in the coming seasons.

Anderlecht return seems unlikely

Anderlecht will certainly be delighted to sign a top class midfielder like him, but a return to Belgium at this stage of his career seems unlikely. Perhaps a return to his boyhood club in his twilight years would be more fitting.

Tielemans should focus on his football at Aston Villa now and look to succeed with them this season.