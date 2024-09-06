Exclusive: Arsenal and Chelsea enquired about Euro 2024 winner admits transfer expert

One of the most talked about players in the football world this summer was Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, not only for his heroics at Euro 2024 with Spain, but the winger was also a top target for FC Barcelona.

The Catalan club were determined to bring Williams to Barcelona ahead of the 2024/25 campaign but could not make the transfer happen due to the La Liga giants’ financial situation. Barca opted for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo instead but their interest in the Athletic Club star has not faded, states Matteo Moretto.

The transfer expert expects Barcelona to try again for the winger further down the line and they may have a better chance during the summer transfer window of 2025 as the Catalan club have a year to get their finances in order.

However, the Spanish club could face stiff competition as Moretto has stated that both Arsenal and Chelsea enquired about Williams during the latest window.

Both Premier League giants were in the market for a wide player and found options for the 2024/25 campaign. The Blues landed Pedro Neto from Wolves, while the Gunners acquired Raheem Sterling on loan for the season.

This places the North London outfit in a better position to sign Williams in 2025 should he become available as Arsenal are in the best position from both a financial and squad point of view.

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto opened up about Nico Williams’ situation this summer as several clubs showed an interest in the Euro 2024 winner.

“For me, the Nico Williams saga could be back in play at some point down the line, because Barcelona are still interested in him,” the transfer journalist said.

“The parties did not close a deal in part due to the finances, but also due to personal preference. Williams decided to stay, and as he voiced himself, he is still excited by the prospect of wearing the Athletic Club shirt in Europe. Those two reasons are why he stayed there.

“I still think Barcelona will be an option next summer. This summer, Chelsea enquired but did not move due to his salary demands, other outlets have said there was an offer from Aston Villa, but I don’t have information on that. Arsenal also enquired but did not make a move.”