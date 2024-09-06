Manchester United-linked Kingsley Coman’s future remains up in the air despite Bayern Munich failing to offload the Frenchman to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The 28-year-old winger was the subject of serious interest from Al-Hilal in the prior window. However, the footballer’s refusal to make way to the Saudi Pro League meant that Jorge Jesus’ side was forced to move on to alternative targets.

That said, it doesn’t necessarily put to bed the prospect of a departure from Munich in the near future. Indeed, Premier League interest in the £33.7-42.1m (according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, via PSG Talk) player could yet materialise in the winter window.

“If there will be a club willing to pay for him, and if it comes from the Premier League, I think both sides (Bayern and Coman) would be prepared to talk,” Christian Falk wrote in his Fact Files column for CaughtOffside.

“There will always be rumours about Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, so there are clubs interested in Coman if he’s not injured. If he’s playing very well in the lead-up to winter, I think a move could happen, as Bayern wants to sell him.”

The left-sided forward registered eight goal contributions in 27 games (across all competitions) last term as Thomas Tuchel’s men fell short in the Bundesliga title race.

Will a Premier League move happen for Coman?

First off, it will greatly depend on the Paris-born forward’s ability to stay fit for much of the campaign.

A seriously injury-hit 2023/24 campaign – in which Coman missed 16 top-flight games owing to an adductor injury, a knee medial ligament tear and a torn muscle fibre – will have certainly dented the confidence of elite outfits as far as a potential transfer is concerned.

It would, nonetheless, be completely foolish to rule out a player of the No.11’s obvious quality. The only question that remains is who in the Premier League would bite.

Liverpool, one might reasonably imagine, will likely steer clear given their remarkable level of depth on the left flank (owing to the availability of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and new signing Federico Chiesa).

There’s an argument, perhaps, to be made for the Reds’ arch-rivals, Manchester United. Erik ten Hag’s men can rely on one of Marcus Rashford or Alejandro Garnacho to feature on the left flank, though there are ongoing concerns over the former’s consistency.

Intriguingly, the French international’s representatives allegedly held talks with executives at the Red Devils, among other English top-flight outfits.

Who’s to say such reported interest isn’t revived come the January transfer window? If all has gone to plan for the player, naturally.

What has former boss Hansi Flick said about Coman?

Coman may have struggled in recent times at Bayern, but he’s sure to still have one managerial admirer in former boss Hansi Flick.

The now Barcelona boss spoke particularly fondly of his old protege following a 2020 clash with RB Leipzig (in quotes carried by GOAL): “We have four wingers of very good quality. At the moment Kingsley is the one who sets the tone, radiates a goal threat and assists.”