Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are keen on signing the Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic during the January transfer window.

According to CBS Sports, the Saudi Arabian club are prepared to offer him a contract worth around $1 million per week in order to get the deal done. The report further states that Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing the Saudi Arabian outfit to sign the Croatian international midfielder.

Kovacic has not been able to live up to the expectations since he moved to Manchester City, but there is no doubt that he is a top-quality player. The Croatian will add creativity and control to the Al-Nassr midfield and he should prove to be a superb acquisition for them.

Mateo Kovacic would improve Al-Nassr

The 30-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could make an instant impact in the Saudi pro league. He has already proven himself in the Premier League over the years, especially with Chelsea and he could be open to a new challenge at this stage of his career.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City are prepared to let him leave in January. They are lacking in depth when it comes to the central midfield and letting the 30-year-old move on midway through the season could prove to be a poor decision. They will be hoping to challenge for major trophies this season and they need a deeper squad with more options at their disposal. Pep Guardiola will need to rotate his squad in order to keep the players fresh.

Meanwhile, the wages on offer could be quite tempting for any player and it would not be a surprise if the Manchester City player is keen on the move. The player might feel that this could be the last big payday of his career, and he could look to move on.