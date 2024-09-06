Darren Bent claims Leeds transfer deal hurt the fans

Leeds United have had a difficult summer on and off the pitch.

The Whites lost the Championship play-off final against Southampton and failed to win promotion to the Premier League.

They came close to making it back to the Premier League but failed miserably in the end, which lead to a mass exodus of players from the club.

High profile names like Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Glen Kamara and others left the club, leaving manager Daniel Farke and the club in a difficult situation.

Football pundit Darren Bent has claimed that the Leeds United fans were particularly hurt by one of the departures.

He told talkSPORT (03/09/24 at 4:30 pm):

“He (Farke) has done it before where a fanbase hasn’t been keen on him and, all of a sudden, he has put an unbelievable run together and they get promoted.

“I like that they have given him a bit more time. They battered Hull, it was 2-0 and it probably should have been more. Fair play to them, they got off to a slow start. At least, you are starting to see signs of them getting a bit of momentum.

“Now, that they have got the players that have left out of their system, the likes of Archie Gray. I know Leeds fans, that was the one that hurt them the most. Him leaving. Summerville leaving. Gnonto signing a new contract. That’s big. I think Leeds, if they can pick up results, and with the squad that they have got, I am not saying they have got one of the best squads in the Championship, but they certainly have quality and have a push.”

Leeds United have complete faith in manager Daniel Farke

The German manager will be hoping to take Leeds to the Premier League, just like he guided Norwich to the top flight of England.

Even after the departure of some key players, he still has a good squad and can fight for promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites are currently unbeaten in four Championship games, having won two and drawn two.