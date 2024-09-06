Eddie Howe has blocked Kieran Trippier from making any move away from Newcastle United until at least January, according to reports.

Trippier has been a key player for Eddie Howe at Newcastle United in recent years, registering four goals and 21 assists in 94 appearances across all competitions.

However, the 33-year-old was heavily linked with a St. James’ Park exit over the summer, with the likes of West Ham United and Everton among those understood to be interested.

In the end, the English transfer window closed with Trippier still in a black and white jersey.

But that doesn’t mean offers can’t still arrive for Trippier, with the market still open in several European countries; most prominently Turkey.

Eddie Howe blocking Kieran Trippier Newcastle exit

Eyupspor were thought to be close to agreeing a deal for Trippier last week, while Istanbul giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas have also been linked with the England international.

However, Trippier will not be leaving any time soon, with the Daily Mail reporting that Howe won’t sanction any outgoings from his squad now that he has no way of replacing them.

What’s more, despite the question marks surrounding his future, Howe remains a big fan of Trippier, who has been a leader in the dressing room during his time at Newcastle.

“He’s a valuable member of the squad. His professionalism has been first-class. He’s trained really well since he’s come back from the Euros,” Howe said of Trippier in August.

He added: “He continues to be really valued by all of us.”

Trippier has played twice for Newcastle so far this season; once in the Premier League and once in the EFL Cup.