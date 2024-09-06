Manchester United have lost back to back games in the Premier League.

The Red Devils started their season with a win against Fulham, thanks to a late goal from new signing Joshua Zirkzee.

However, defeats against Brighton and Liverpool next have put manager Erik ten Hag under the same situation he was in last season.

It’s still early days and there is a long way to go this season but the Dutch manager’s job already seems to be in trouble following a poor start to the season.

Man United owners were involved in talks with other managers over the summer as they considered their options. In the end, they decided to stick with ten Hag and showed faith in him.

According to GiveMeSport, after the club’s disappointing start to the season, INEOS have given the manager four games to save his job at the club.

The Dutch manager has been financially backed by the club this summer and given new signings in attack, midfield and defense.

In his third season at the club, it seems the Red Devils are still lacking an identity and a proper method to their style of play.

On the other hand, new Liverpool manager Arne Slot has instantly made an impact at Anfield.

He has shown that a positive change can be made straight away, which ten Hag has failed to show at Old Trafford.

Man United will target a finish in the Premier League top four

The Red Devils can turnaround their season in the next two matches as they prepare to face Southampton and Crystal Palace in the league.

The Man United manager will be hoping that the introduction of new signing Manuel Ugarte to the staring line up will solve his team’s midfield issues, which were evident against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

After missing out on Champions League with their eighth placed finish in the league last season, the club hierarchy would be hoping that they can come back to Europe’s elite competition soon.