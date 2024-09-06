“I can tell you…” – Fabrizio Romano advances new information on Man United flop’s potential transfer

It was quite the transfer window for Man United and their manager, Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman seemingly landing all of the targets he requested.

A poor start to the 2024/25 has unfortunately put the pressure squarely back on ten Hag’s shoulders as his new signings are taking time to adapt – as expected – and his usual suspects have been below part.

In all three Premier League games so far the Red Devils have struggled, and their only win – vs Fulham – came as a result as Joshua Zirkzee’s late intervention.

Man United flop Antony going nowhere

Had he not poked home with a few minutes to play at Old Trafford, ten Hag would’ve been looking at going into the first international break with just a point in the bank.

The board aren’t likely to continue back the manager for long if the current status quo remains, so ten Hag needs to get everyone motivated and achieving.

One player who hasn’t really achieved across the entirety of his Man United career is winger, Antony.

Just 11 goals in all competitions across two seasons (transfermarkt) tells its own story, and to that end it was felt that the Brazilian could be a candidate for sale this summer.

“The other rumour was about Antony and Spanish clubs,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

More Stories / Latest News Report: Liverpool make plan to build midfield in 2025, target already identified Man United point deduction claim made after heavy spending this summer Roy Keane surprisingly defends out-of-form Manchester United star

“I can tell you, in the final days of the summer transfer window, Real Betis tried to explore a move but both United and the player were not convinced about this possibility.

“So, nothing happened with Real Betis, and the rumours linking Fenerbahçe because Jose Mourinho is looking for a winger is not happening. This is a very clear statement from people close to the player.”