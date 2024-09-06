Liverpool summer signing Federico Chiesa was rejected by Bayern Munich before making his Anfield switch, according to reports.

The 51-time Italy international was Liverpool’s only outfield arrival of the summer window, signing from Juventus for just £10m plus add-ons (per BBC Sport).

However, Chiesa’s Merseyside move almost didn’t happen.

According to BILD reporters Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (via Get Football News Germany), Bayern Munich were offered the chance to sign Chiesa before the Liverpool transfer came about.

Bayern ultimately rejected Chiesa, but also suffered frustrations in the market with Xavi Simons and Desire Doue rejecting the Bavarians in favour of RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

Der Rekordmeister did, of course, manage to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace to bolster their attacking options, while Vincent Kompany can also call upon a formidable cast that includes Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry.

Chiesa is yet to feature for Liverpool but has been training with Arne Slot’s men, with the 26-year-old expected to make the squad when the Reds host Nottingham Forest after the international break.

“We are really happy to bring Federico to Liverpool,” Slot told Liverpoolfc.com of Chiesa upon his signing in August.

“I don’t think anyone will need me to tell them about his quality because it has been very clear for a number of years in both club football and international football.

“Federico is at a really good age. He brings experience and talent, but at the same time he brings the potential to keep on getting better and this is something that really excites us.”