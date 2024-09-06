Former Everton and Barcelona star Andre Gomes is undergoing a medical ahead of sealing a return to French club Lille, according to reports.

Gomes is a free agent following the expiration of his Everton contract, leaving Goodison Park having made 114 appearances for the club across all competitions since joining in 2018, registering four goals and seven assists.

During that time, the 29-time Portugal international — who was last capped by his country back in 2018 — spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Lille, notching three goals and two assists in 27 appearances to help them finish fifth in Ligue 1.

Ex-Everton midfielder Gomes undergoing Lille medical

According to reports from L’Equipe and Foot Mercato (via Get Football News France), Gomes arrived in Lille to undergo a medical ahead of his return to the club.

Gomes — who has also played for Barcelona, Valencia and Benfica previously — is understood to be signing a two-year contract at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Lille finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season, meaning they made the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Les Dogues went through two rounds of qualifying, beating Turkish giants Fenerbahce 3-2 on aggregate before seeing off Slavia Prague 3-2 over two leagues to reach the revamped League Phase of the Champions League.

Among the teams Gomes can now look forward to facing are Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus. The 31-year-old will also return to old stomping grounds with Lille facing his former Lisbon rivals Sporting CP and Everton’s Merseyside neighbours Liverpool.