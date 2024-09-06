Gabriel Agbonlahor has called upon Cristiano Ronaldo to step aside for Portugal and says the forward ‘cost’ his nation at Euro 2024.

Ronaldo reached another incredible milestone on Wednesday as he scored the winner in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Croatia in their UEFA Nations League A opener.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has now scored 900 goals for club and country.

131 of those goals have come for his national team, with Ronaldo sitting 84 clear of Portugal’s next-highest scorer Pauleta, who netted 47 times in 88 caps between 1997 and 2006.

Despite this latest achievement, there are many calling for Ronaldo to call time on his international career following a string of disappointing performances at Euro 2024.

Now 39 years old, Ronaldo looked a shadow of his former self in Germany, failing to register a single goal despite starting all five matches as Portugal exited in the quarter-final on penalties to France.

Time for Cristiano Ronaldo to step aside, says Agbonlahor

Former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor believes Ronaldo’s poor showing at the Euros was enough to justify him being ousted from the national team to make way for more ‘exciting’ Portuguese prospects.

“If you watched him in the Euros, we forget don’t we, that he didn’t do anything,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“He probably hindered other players being played. I think him playing that many games probably cost Portugal.

“I know people will say that’s harsh and it’s not his fault, but you know, you had your time. You’ve still got what it takes, but have you got what it takes at the highest level any more?

“There’s a reason why he’s playing in Saudi Arabia, there’s a reason why he got let go at Manchester United, there’s a reason why he’s not playing in Europe.

“I just think Portugal have got so many exciting players that were left on the bench during that Euros.”

Ronaldo turns 40 in February and by the time the next major tournament comes around — the 2026 World Cup in North America — he will have turned 42.

Playing 88 minutes against Croatia on Wednesday would suggest Ronaldo has no plans to retire soon, which Agbonlahor believes presents Portugal manager Roberto Martinez with a ‘problem’.

“Ronaldo will want to go to the World Cup, he’s not just carrying on to play the Nations League. The end goal is retiring at the World Cup,” Agbonlahor added.

“But if I’m [Roberto] Martinez I’m like ‘ugh, it’s the Ronaldo show again’. He’s already said I don’t want to be a bench player. He said if he’s in the squad he wants to be a starter. You’ve got that problem. It’s a hard one for the manager because is Ronaldo as big as Portugal?”