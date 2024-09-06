Euro outfit hoping to sign Man United underperformer by September 13

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro continues to be linked with the move away from the club this summer.

Although the Premier League transfer window has closed, the window remains open in other European countries and clubs in Turkey are thought to be keen on signing the Brazilian international.

According to a report from the Mirror, Galatasaray are looking to sign the 32-year-old midfielder before the transfer window closes in Turkey. The Turkish club will have until September 13 to conduct their transfer business and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for the Manchester United midfielder.

They have already sanctioned the departure of Sergio Oliviera and they will need to replace him adequately. The Brazilian trailer could prove to be a quality addition. He has been criticised heavily for his performances this season and the player is clearly on the decline. Manchester United should look to cash in on him while he still retains some value. They have already signed a quality replacement in Manuel Ugarte.

Casemiro is not the player he used to be

The Brazilian midfielder was quite underwhelming in the recent outing against Liverpool and his mistakes led to two goals for the side. It is evident that Casemiro is no longer the player he used to be and moving to lesser league would be ideal for him at this stage of his career. There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in Turkey and he could be a key player for Galatasaray. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be able to get his massive wages off their books as well.

It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray come forward with an official offer to sign the player over the next few days.