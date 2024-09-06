Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp decides to make emotional return to management

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made the decision to return to management with the legendary German coach returning to his former club Borussia Dortmund for a special one-off game on Saturday.

The 57-year-old has enjoyed his summer following his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season as he has been spotted at Euro 2024, the Olympics in Paris and has enjoyed a holiday in Mallorca.

This is all well deserved after spending the last 23 years as a football manager with Klopp taking his time to decide what to do next with his career, should he ever return to the dugout.

The German spent the last nine years with Liverpool and brought the Merseyside club back to the top of the European game during his time at Anfield. The legendary coach guided the Reds to every trophy on offer and will go down as one of the Premier League club’s greatest-ever managers.

Leaving Liverpool was emotional for Klopp and everyone associated with the Reds but the German left a great squad behind for Arne Slot to work with and that has been evident during the opening part of the current campaign.

This weekend Klopp has made another emotional decision as the 57-year-old will return to his former club Borussia Dortmund for a special one-off game on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp returns to Borussia Dortmund this weekend

Saturday sees Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park host a testimonial match for Ex-Dortmund stars Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski. The duo were both key members of the Bundesliga club during Klopp’s reign and they have asked their former boss to return at the weekend, reports the Mirror.

The former Liverpool coach has agreed and will manage Blaszczykowski’s team on the day.

Other stars from Klopp’s time at the club will be present with current Dortmund boss Nuri Sahin among those expected to play in the game, while Neven Subotic, Sebastian Kehl and Marcel Schmelzer are all set to feature.

This should be a great event for all involved and fans of the Bundesliga giants will love seeing their old boss back in the dugout for the day.