Arsenal to begin contract talks with player who scored 12 Premier League goals last season

Arsenal do not want to lose Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium International was subject to a late bid from Al Ittihad. The Saudi side approached the Gunners earlier this week and made them a loan-to-buy offer worth £30 million.

Arsenal immediately rejected the proposal for the Trossard, and according to a recent report from Football Insider, are now planning to open contract talks with the 29-year-old.

Arsenal set for Leandro Trossard contract talks

Despite Gabriel Martinelli being the side’s first-choice left-winger and the recent arrival of Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling on loan, Trossard is still viewed as a key player for Mikel Arteta.

Chipping in with some game-winning goals during his first two years at the Emirates, including 12 Premier League goals from just 18 starts last season, Arsenal’s number 19 has been a hugely important player.

And now in line to be offered a new deal, the former Brighton star will be expecting his new terms to reflect his importance.

Failure to extend Trossard’s contract could see Saudi sides revisit signing him in upcoming transfer windows.