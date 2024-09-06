Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has drawn criticism after being spotted on his phone while sat on the bench during Italy U21’s 7-0 win over San Marino on Thursday.

Gnonto wore the captain’s armband during the first half of the Azzurrini’s thrashing of minnows San Marino in Latina, maintaining their unbeaten record in U21 Euro qualifying after eight games.

The 20-year-old put in a bright performance with eight of his nine attempted dribbles completed, while he hit two shots on target and created two chances.

Gnonto watched the second half from the bench after being replaced by Frosinone forward Giuseppe Ambrosino, seemingly picking up a knock from a heavy San Marino tackle.

Willy Gnonto tuvo que salir por preocupación en el partido de Italia sub 21 por esta falta. Presten atención al grito. Ahora, a esperar el parte médico. La fecha FIFA es el peor invento del ser humano. En un partido contra San Marino encima! Por Dios.pic.twitter.com/bV98v744Vs — Leeds United Argentina (@LeedsARG_) September 6, 2024

However, the Leeds winger drew the ire of Corriere dello Sport editor Ivan Zazzaroni when he was pictured sat alongside two of his teammates looking at his phone, rather than watching the rest of the match.

Zazzaroni said Gnonto was ‘totally distracted by the magic of the iPhone’ and criticised the youngster for browsing ‘social media’ or reading a ‘message from his girlfriend’.

The moment was described as ‘Football 3.0’ by Zazzaroni, with Gnonto clearly touching a raw nerve of the Italian journalist.

Italy U21 boss Carmine Nunziata will likely be making sure Gnonto’s phone stays in the dressing room for his side’s next match away in Norway on Tuesday.