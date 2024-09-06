Leicester City planning to hijack deal for league winner free agent

A free agent is in high demand these days with a number of Premier League clubs looking to secure his signature.

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip left the Merseyside club this summer following the expiry of his contract and he is currently a free agent.

West Ham United are showing interest in signing the defender but Leicester City and Fulham are both looking to hijack the deal, according to Caught Offside sources.

The Hammers are looking to add depth to their defensive position and Matip is the player they are targeting.

Now they will face competition from two more clubs, with one of them being newly promoted Leicester City.

The 33-year-old, despite his issues with fitness at Anfield, was a huge hit at the club and contributed to their success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

He has experience to play football at the top level and could be a valuable addition to all the teams showing interest in his services.

Leicester City want to sign the former Liverpool man

Fulham, Leicester City and Bournemouth are waiting to see the development around the future of the defender.

Now that the transfer window has closed, clubs can only sign a free agent and that has increased the demand of Matip.

There are question marks over his fitness as he suffered an ACL injury last season that kept him out of action for the second part of the season.

However, there is no question about a fit Matip, who can still bring defensive stability and composure in defense.